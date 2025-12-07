IGNORE DETRACTORS SPREADING FALSEHOODS TO GAIN CHEAP POLITICAL MILEAGE:SUPPORT AND VOTE FOR BILL 7 – Spuki Mulemwa

IGNORE DETRACTORS SPREADING FALSEHOODS TO GAIN CHEAP POLITICAL MILEAGE:

SUPPORT AND VOTE FOR BILL 7 .

Initially, the detractors lied shamelessly in their usual style of spreading falsehoods that Bill 7 was President Hakainde Hichilema’s master plan to extend his tenure of office from 5 to 7 years, abolish both the running mate and 50%+1 clauses from the constitution when in fact not.

However, when government published the 13 clauses to be amended in the constitution, Presidential tenure of office, removal of the running mate and 50%+1 clauses were not among the 13 clauses to be amended as alleged by those opposed to Bill 7.

Further, when challenged to point out any clause or clauses from the 13 that were injurous to the people of Zambia as they were claiming, they lamentably failed to substantiate their allegations or point out any clause or clauses that were injurous to the people of Zambia.

Whilst, thousands of citizens submitted their views to the Technical Committee that went around the whole country to capture people’s views on the proposed amendments to the constitution, those opposed to the constitution making process who are now making noise, declined to submit their views to the Technical Committee.

What does this behavior tell us about the opposition and civil society groups opposed to Bill 7 particularly the heightened political noise and falsehoods being spread to dent President Hichilema’s image ahead of 2026?

What is crystal clear is that these detractors can’t be trusted with the serious responsibility of running affairs of the state as they are more focused on prioritizing mendacity over veracity to gain cheap political mileage.

More so, their sustained attacks and vilification of President Hichilema has nothing to do with Bill 7 which has progressive clauses that speak to the aspirations of the people in the governance of our great nation, while the detractors’ falsehoods regarding Bill 7 are anchored entirely on ill will and malice towards the Republican President in the desperate hope of swaying public opinion to influence regime change in 2026.

It’s for these reasons, we call upon the people of Zambia, particularly people’s representatives in Parliament (MPs) to ignore the detractors’ orchestrated outbursts and instead support President Hichilema’s development agenda and vote for Bill 7.

Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.