Ignore ECL, Mweetwa tells Zambians

ZAMBIANS should not take anything said by former President Edgar Lungu seriously as he was not a man of his words, Cornelius Mweetwa the Chief Government Spokesperson has advised.

Mr Mweetwa said in an interview yesterday that the statement by former President Lungu which called on Zambians to give UPND enough time was inconsistent, incoherent and diametrically contradictory of itself.

“In one breath, former President Edgar Lungu says UPND failed in the last two years. In another breath he says UPND should not be disturbed. No one can take President Lungu’s statement seriously https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/