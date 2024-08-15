IGNORE INSULTS: HICHILEMA IS NERVOUS AND DESPERATE- Fred M’membe

NoIGNORE INSULTS: HICHILEMA IS NERVOUS AND DESPERATE



It is evident that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is a very agitated, nervous, and desperate man. And all this stems out of the realisation that a heavy electoral defeat is very near. Mr Hichilema has sensed defeat. He knows that the UPND faces an uphill battle in the 2026 general elections and that he will struggle to garner even 30 per cent of the total votes cast once the tally is completed.



We are aware that even his bazungu handlers have already informed Mr Hichilema in detail about the several failures of his regime and the impending electoral defeat. They have raised concern about the political and socio-economic uncertainties, constitutionalism, democracy, governance, the rule of law and other numerous illegalities he is tolerating, which all end up affecting the integrity, credibility and acceptability of his regime, and eventually making it very difficult for citizens to consider Mr Hichilema for a second term of office.



“His bazungu friends know that HH and his entire administration’s public ratings are currently at an all-time low. They know that there is a growing and irreversible narrative that he is a highly corrupt leader, running a looting machine. The corruption tag has been magnificently bestowed on him. Further, the tormenting of opposition leaders and condensing the freedoms of citizens, polarisation and bitter tribal divisions in the country and how the same keeps deepening, is part of the many reasons why it is highly improbable that HH can be re-elected in 2026,” an impeccable source has revealed.



“So, all this exchange of referring to fellow national leaders as hyenas, izyabufubafuba (stupid things) and other insults you are seeing from the president are out of frustration and failure. He is extremely agitated, nervous and desperate, especially after his bazungu friends made it clear to him that his re-election is not guaranteed. That is why he is unrelentingly berating, abusing, and describing his political opponents in such a resentful manner. He is an angry man. The pressure is too much. They have lost the narrative.”



The source disclosed that Mr Hichilema’s bazungu backers have also pointed out that the present political atmosphere disobeys the traditional Zambian way of civilized, mature, and stable politics.



But to alter the narrative, the source said Mr Hichilema’s regime plans to heighten the activities of their abusive and divisive State House based rogue media or propaganda machinery, and hire several voices to support his re-election bid.



“They hope to lift their diminishing political fortunes by targeting weaker opposition leaders and Members of Parliament, religious leaders, some chiefs, student leaders, civil society, and labour leaders to begin speaking in their favour. There is a huge budget for this, and very soon, you shall see voices that were once critical of the regime softening down or start parroting the UPND agenda without shame. They also plan to spread serious division and confusion in most opposition political parties,” the source revealed.



However, our message to Mr Hichilema and his league is that we have gone several steps ahead of him. we are fully aware that as the campaign period approaches, more disruptive, cruel and reckless antics will be deployed on us to try and halt the momentum, but it’s too late, it will not work. Our message already resonates with the youths, the poor working class of this country, the traditional and religious leaders, the crestfallen majority of urban and rural voters, and the unemployed masses among many groups in this country.



Our desire to create a fair, just, patriotic, and people centred governance system in this country is unstoppable and transcends all barriers or dark forces intentions on continuing under the current order. In due course, the people shall triumph!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party