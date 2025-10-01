Ignore the List, If it were Genuine, I would have been Aware of It- Chair The Voice Of Zambia

Ignore the List, If it were Genuine, I would have been Aware of It





Public Announcement!!!



Having seen the “List” circulating on social media where I appear as Zambians in Diaspora Vice Chairperson, I would like to make it clear that I am not aware of such an appointment nor was I approached or consulted.





Thus said that list is just a distraction and we shouldn’t pay much attention to it.



My being here was not to seek for a position but to stand and sing for Zambia, be patriotic to my country and a voice of those that are not able to speak about the sufferings they are enduring.





The injustices, the looting of our country’s resources.



I remain Chair The Voice Of Zambia