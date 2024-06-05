I’ll be happy to see Edgar on ballot in 2026- Kangombe

I’ll be happy to see Edgar on ballot in 2026,

LUNGU HAS NO STAMINA

…to defeat President Hakainde Hichilema, says Kangombe

By Rhoda Nthara (The Mast)

UPND deputy chairperson for mobilisation and strategy Romeo Kangombe says when everyone thought the country had healed Edgar Lungu has refused to heal from the 2021 election defeat.

He says Lungu has no stamina to defeat President Hakainde Hichilema, adding that he will be happy to see him on the ballot in 2026.

Kangombe, who is Sesheke member of parliament, said Zambia needs to heal.

“Edgar Lungu must accept defeat. When everyone thought the country had healed, Edgar Lungu has refused to heal from the 2021 election defeat. He has come back more vicious on the tribal agenda,” Kangombe charged in a statement. “Lungu is opening our old wounds but will not be tempted to disrupt the peace and unity that our country is facing. We refuse to be dragged into politics of hatred and tribalism. We have chosen peace over violence. Hakainde Hichilema has shown us that it’s possible to defeat your enemy by not fighting.”

He urged law enforcement officers to be alert and firm on law offenders.

“We refuse to take the law into our own hands. Our officers must do their job professionally. Politically Lungu is dead and has no stamina to defeat Hakainde Hichilema. I will be happy to see Lungu on the ballot in 2026. I can’t wait to see Lungu being defeated once and for all. Zambians cherish love, peace and unity and will never allow the snake to come back to power,” Kangombe said.

He said Zambia is bigger than “all of us and we all have a responsibility to preserve the peace and unity of our country”.

“During the reigns of Edgar Lungu most of us were bruised. The rule of law was suspended. We saw our brothers and sisters being killed in cold blood. Political rallies were suspended and the biggest opposition leader was denied access to the airport,” Kangombe said. “Radio stations were attacked for simply having a radio interview with Hakainde Hichilema. A torture chamber (Kamugodi) was created for opposition members. Meal allowances for students were abolished. Head to head Edgar Lungu’s reign was worse than that of Idi Amin.”

He said when President Hichilema won the elections, “we all thought it was time for revenge”.

“I was very eager to take revenge but Hakainde Hichilema said ceasefire. It was the most painful instruction to follow. Imagine the pain our members felt seeing the people who used to slice them with pangas walking in the streets of Lusaka freely because Hakainde Hichilema has said if you attack the opposition ‘you are on your own’,” said Kangombe. “Hakainde Hichilema suppressed our anger against Edgar Lungu and PF. It was difficult to understand but later we realised that President Hakainde Hichilema realised that Zambia is bigger than all of us. HH refused to trade the peace and unity for the sake of taking revenge against Edgar Lungu. We all obliged and started healing. We all decided to put the country first and allowed those who persecuted us to walk around freely.”