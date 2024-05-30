*IMPLEMENTORS TEAM ‘S* *OPINION!!!*

_Luanshya_ – 29th May, 2024.

*I’LL BE _TOUGHER_ NOW – HH.*

… *_Anyone who divides_ _our_* *_people should be arrested_* .

_President_ *HAKAINDE* *HICHILEMA* came ascended to the Republican Presidency with the approach of being a _good Elder of the Church_ . However, this soft approach doesn’t work in politics as crooks like the Green Mambas can easily regroup and fight the system. We wrote many publications warning against this soft approach, but to no avail.

Yesterday while in the sweet town of Luanshya, President HH said very important words that should be taken seriously by all arms of the Government especially the *JUDICIARY and* *THE* *MINISTRY OF HOME* *AFFAIRS.*

*HIS WORDS:*

” *I’LL BE TOUGHER NOW,* *ANYONE WHO DIVIDES OUR* *PEOPLE SHOULD BE* *ARRESTED.”*

The intentions of his message are very clear hence we do not wish to dilute his message, but will simply add the aspect of ” *CONVICTION OF CRIMINALS* ” in our View and Way forward.

*OUR VIEW:*

*1* .President HH understands that he has been soft on the Serpent and its fellow thieves.

*2.* As a Commander in Chief, President HH was giving a directive to his forces that it’s now time to ACT and deal with the Criminals.

*3.Green* Mambas can never appreciate the kindness of President HH and his Administration.

*WAY FORWARD:*

*1* .The Judiciary should attach some seriousness in the way it handles the cases of PF Criminals. There are so many Pending cases involving the PF. We don’t see the need to delay these judgments, let them be convicted and go to jail.

*2* .The Ministers of Home Affairs and Justice should play politics and ensure that the President ‘s Words are implemented.

We have witnessed the efforts of the police to arrest the PF, but the Judiciary has been dragging these cases thus we don’t see major convictions. The few who are convicted, later appeal and walk freely again.

*3* .We look forward to firm judgements against the Criminals such that they will have no guarantee to appeal .

*4* .UPND is very fortunate to have Honorables Mwiimbu and Haimbe in the Party ‘s Legal Team as top Leaders. In our view, these two should be very strategic even through the Legal team they lead. In simpler terms, they should collaborate with the rest of the UPND Aligned Lawyers on how they would prepare to deal with the PF criminals.

*5* .Parliament should come with a Law to punish people who issue tribal remarks. This should be a non partisan- bailable offence so as to punish all offenders.

*President HH ‘s Words should* *be taken seriously by all* *the Law Enforcement* *Agencies, the Judiciary and the* *rest of us. He means well* *and we must support his* *vision.*

*The UPND New Dawn* *Administration should take* *advantage of the People ‘s Will* *at the moment. They are* *happy that Criminals and those* *who divide us are being* *arrested. However,* *tables can turn upside down in* *an event the Government* *fails to convict a good number* *of the _Green_ _Mambas_ .*

Ours is to analyse, advise and recommend for implementation without fear or favour.

*Implementors Analysis Crew.*