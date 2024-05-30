*IMPLEMENTORS TEAM ‘S* *OPINION!!!*
_Luanshya_ – 29th May, 2024.
Contact Head IPS – 0967328704.
*I’LL BE _TOUGHER_ NOW – HH.*
… *_Anyone who divides_ _our_* *_people should be arrested_* .
_President_ *HAKAINDE* *HICHILEMA* came ascended to the Republican Presidency with the approach of being a _good Elder of the Church_ . However, this soft approach doesn’t work in politics as crooks like the Green Mambas can easily regroup and fight the system. We wrote many publications warning against this soft approach, but to no avail.
Yesterday while in the sweet town of Luanshya, President HH said very important words that should be taken seriously by all arms of the Government especially the *JUDICIARY and* *THE* *MINISTRY OF HOME* *AFFAIRS.*
*HIS WORDS:*
” *I’LL BE TOUGHER NOW,* *ANYONE WHO DIVIDES OUR* *PEOPLE SHOULD BE* *ARRESTED.”*
The intentions of his message are very clear hence we do not wish to dilute his message, but will simply add the aspect of ” *CONVICTION OF CRIMINALS* ” in our View and Way forward.
*OUR VIEW:*
*1* .President HH understands that he has been soft on the Serpent and its fellow thieves.
*2.* As a Commander in Chief, President HH was giving a directive to his forces that it’s now time to ACT and deal with the Criminals.
*3.Green* Mambas can never appreciate the kindness of President HH and his Administration.
*WAY FORWARD:*
*1* .The Judiciary should attach some seriousness in the way it handles the cases of PF Criminals. There are so many Pending cases involving the PF. We don’t see the need to delay these judgments, let them be convicted and go to jail.
*2* .The Ministers of Home Affairs and Justice should play politics and ensure that the President ‘s Words are implemented.
We have witnessed the efforts of the police to arrest the PF, but the Judiciary has been dragging these cases thus we don’t see major convictions. The few who are convicted, later appeal and walk freely again.
*3* .We look forward to firm judgements against the Criminals such that they will have no guarantee to appeal .
*4* .UPND is very fortunate to have Honorables Mwiimbu and Haimbe in the Party ‘s Legal Team as top Leaders. In our view, these two should be very strategic even through the Legal team they lead. In simpler terms, they should collaborate with the rest of the UPND Aligned Lawyers on how they would prepare to deal with the PF criminals.
*5* .Parliament should come with a Law to punish people who issue tribal remarks. This should be a non partisan- bailable offence so as to punish all offenders.
*President HH ‘s Words should* *be taken seriously by all* *the Law Enforcement* *Agencies, the Judiciary and the* *rest of us. He means well* *and we must support his* *vision.*
*The UPND New Dawn* *Administration should take* *advantage of the People ‘s Will* *at the moment. They are* *happy that Criminals and those* *who divide us are being* *arrested. However,* *tables can turn upside down in* *an event the Government* *fails to convict a good number* *of the _Green_ _Mambas_ .*
Ours is to analyse, advise and recommend for implementation without fear or favour.
*Implementors Analysis Crew.*
The self confessed instigator and promoter of Tribal Hate Speech, Cornelius Mweetwa and his Counter part in tribal Hate, Douglas Siakalima are free… walking freely …they are the sacreds, the untouchables. If a person from the north east had told the Tongas that they have Poverty of the Mind, the person could already have been arrested, without bond or bail, in cuffs, dehumanized and in an orange uniform.
Let Hate Speech be seen in all…and not in the selected people. When one questions the selective application of the law on hate speech, the person who questions is arrested.
The President himself, Hakainde was recently in Southern Province and North Western province with his useless Rallies. What was his message?
He was telling the Tongas that they were being beaten for speaking the Tonga Language! What can one read into this statement ..Who was beating the Tongas for speaking their Language? Is this not divisive, and provoking hatred from the Tongas against other Tribes ? Is this not promoting regionalism and regional voting? If someone questions the appointments the President makes, skewed to one region , the bundling of over 300 civil servants out of their offices into ” exile ” , The ” it’s our time ideology” , the Dundumwezi Regional Voting Patterns, the ascendance to a Political Party Presidency using a Tribal Ladder, the Tribalism and nepotism at Zesco, and many many more cases of Tribal rot, the one who questions is the one is accused of hate speech..
No ways ba Kateka. We are all equal before the law…
Why do you look at a speck in your brother ‘s eye , when you have a log in your eyes… Useless Hypocrite, says our Lord Jesus Christ.. Remove the log in your own eyes, then you will properly see the speck in your brother’s eye.
The Mingalatoon has no moral right to even talk about Tribalism…He is a Product of Tribalism, subsisted on Tribalism, and breaths Tribalism…He is the embodiment of Tribalism.
I have said before and I will mention it again: For Zambia to move forward two things must be adopted. We must criminalise corruption as well as tribalism. Deal with these issues and you will thank me later.