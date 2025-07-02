I’ll do everything Possible to stop Club World Cup — La Liga President Javier Tebas

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has renewed his fierce opposition to the Club World Cup, vowing to do everything possible to prevent the tournament from being held again.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that the Club World Cup is never held again,” Tebas said at a press conference on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Tebas has criticized the new format. Since FIFA announced plans for a 32-team tournament to be staged every four years, he has been among its most outspoken critics. Each participating club stands to earn at least $15 million, a major draw for top teams worldwide.

In its first edition this year, La Liga is represented by Spain’s giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, both of which agreed to forgo their summer break to compete.

Despite FIFA’s push and strong backing from clubs, Tebas remains determined. He plans to use legal action and institutional pressure to fight what he sees as a threat to domestic schedules and the balance of national competitions.

Whether the standoff between La Liga and FIFA will intensify or lead to a compromise remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Club World Cup has entered the quarter-final stage. After Borussia Dortmund edged Monterrey in the last round of 16 tie, the next fixtures are set.

Fluminense will face Al Hilal, while Saturday’s matches include Palmeiras vs Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid vs Dortmund.