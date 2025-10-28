I’LL END THE ENERGY CRISIS – MUDOLO
SOUTH African-based businessman and philanthropist Willah Joseph Mudolo says citizens shouldn’t be facing loadshedding after 61 years of independence.
Mudolo says once elected, he will end the ‘tragic’ energy crisis and repeal the Cyber Law. Addressing the media through social media, Friday, Mudolo said in the short term, he would stabilise electricity on the national grid by upgrading the existing hydro plants and investing in solar.
“My fellow Zambians, we cannot build this economy in the dark. We will end this tragic energy crisis. And what I would like to emphasise here, problems where marketeers can’t even sell fresh fish in the markets because power is difficult, this should not be happening 61 years after independence.
News Diggers
Ba Mudolo you live in South Africa. Have the issues at Eskom been resolved? You want to be a “Joseph in a foriegn land.” Claiming success. Yet Joseph didnt need to beat his chest of how successful llhe was in Egypt.
You cannot solve problems where you live and claim to say you can solve the power problems in Zambia. Do you really understand the issues? Zesco tariff issues have been going on for years. And you can solve the tariff and supply mix over night? How? This young man should state exactly or else these are the kind of people that cause more distress once elected as they dont take the socio economic distress that would take place when “waving their economic wands” around to justify their drastic actions. Zambians are not your business entities where you “kick people out of work places ” to attain you economic objectives.