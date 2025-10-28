I’LL END THE ENERGY CRISIS – MUDOLO

SOUTH African-based businessman and philanthropist Willah Joseph Mudolo says citizens shouldn’t be facing loadshedding after 61 years of independence.

Mudolo says once elected, he will end the ‘tragic’ energy crisis and repeal the Cyber Law. Addressing the media through social media, Friday, Mudolo said in the short term, he would stabilise electricity on the national grid by upgrading the existing hydro plants and investing in solar.

“My fellow Zambians, we cannot build this economy in the dark. We will end this tragic energy crisis. And what I would like to emphasise here, problems where marketeers can’t even sell fresh fish in the markets because power is difficult, this should not be happening 61 years after independence.

News Diggers