I’ll ENGAGE LAWYERS OVER MY EX-PS’ K20M LIE – MALANJI



FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says he is shocked that his own Permanent Secretary he served with under the late Edgar Lungu, Dr Ronald Simwinga, claimed under oath that he did not have any money beyond the over K20 million that he declared before court.





And Malanji said he will engage his lawyers on what direction to take on the matter.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mr. Malanji said the submission in the Ndola High Court by former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Thom Shamakamba that Dr Simwinga was asked to forfeit only K23 million of the K60 million “unexplained” funds in his bank account because the ACC had decided to turn him into one of the key witnesses in a prominent case.



Daily Revelation