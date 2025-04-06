I’LL FACE THEM , I’M BUILT DIFFERENTLY – MUNIR  ZULU

I’LL FACE THEM , I’M BUILT DIFFERENTLY – MUNIR

A rogue and malicious platform run from State House on behalf of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema by Clayson Hamasaka and his fellow elements claims I am making arrangements to flee the country. This is false and I will demonstrate.



First of all, it is assumed that Hichilema’s agents are lying because they have already known the outcome of my case, where Charles Milupi and Musokotwane took me to court. This is clear that our Judiciary is rotten. While some judges are normal and have morals, others are not and this is worrisome.





For your own information, in the same case, both Musokotwane and Milupi did not dare come to court as complainants yet, the magistrate went ahead to try and conclude this case.





Through my lawyer HON. Joseph Chirwa , on Friday, we took this issue to the Constitutional Court and challenged the case on the premise that, the Constitution of Zambia allows me as a Member of Parliament freely from National Assembly without being curtailed by anyone. And if I broke the law of Parliament while speaking, there are established laws and procedures within Parliament which could have been applied to censure me. This wasn’t done. And we have challenged this in the Constitutional Court, whose ruling is coming up tomorrow Monday 07 April.





I must hasten to state, Mr Hichilema has introduced a Cyber Security Bill to punish his critics but he is not bothered by what Zambian Watchdog and Koswe writes on Zambians who don’t agree with Hakainde Hichilema. Very soon, these Koswes, these Watchdog Imbwas will be in trouble as government changes, owning to that same Bill. Hypocrites.





I am Munir Zulu, built differently. And I will face them. I would rather face them and fight than run away from these little scared elements.



I remain MZ.