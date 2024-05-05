“I’ll never stop missing you or loving you”- Connie Ferguson remembers Shona Ferguson

Actress Connie Ferguson has recently remembered her late husband Shona Ferguson in a touching social media tribute commemorating the third anniversary of his passing. In a lengthy and heartfelt post, the actress shared a video capturing a cherished moment they once shared together, allowing her followers a glimpse into their special bond.

“Playing one of your favourite songs. Then you noticed me driving behind you and your attention completely shifted to me. ‘That’s ma waaarf!’ You said with pride and then broke into your famous laugh. Oh, how I miss that laugh! I was equally proud to call you my husband and was blessed to be loved by you!” she wrote.

“Today would have been your 50th birthday! The way you were looking forward to it and how you started planning for it already! All I know is if you were here we would be in some foreign country now exploring and celebrating life! Because you were big on celebrating!

“Today and every day I celebrate you, my love, for all you were, not only to me or to our family, but to everyone who had the pleasure of your encounter, in person or otherwise. You gave me the best 20 years of my life, and for that I will always bless God. Happy heavenly 50th birthday my angel. I’ll never stop missing or loving you! Continue resting in peace, my king,” she wrote.