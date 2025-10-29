I’ll RESTORE SATA’S PATRIOTISM… Let’s vote out colonialist stooges at State House profiting from national assets – KALABA

I’ll RESTORE SATA’S PATRIOTISM – KALABA

… Let’s vote out colonialist stooges at State House profiting from national assets





Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says Zambians must entrust him with political power so he can restore the ideal of national patriotism that drove the late president Michael Sata against the neocolonialists ‘proteges’ at State House and in the UPND administration.





Speaking on the occasion to mark 11 years since the death of 5th Republican president Sata who died on October 28, 2014 at King Edward VII Hospital in London, United Kingdom, Kalaba said those looking at restoring national love must instead get him and the CF elected into office by removing ‘neocolonialist stooges’ at State House and in government, whom he said profiteered by ripping off national assets to their neocolonialist masters and themselves.





Kalaba said Sata was a nationalist who put Zambia first by embarking on a massive infrastructure drive in the country against capital outflows by multinationals, as well as by his instruction to then finance minister Alexander Chikwanda to issue a statutory instrument against exports of raw copper.





He said the ideals Sata stood for contrasted sharply with those of neocolonialists who were today in charge of Zambia, and had gone about ensuring a ripoff of the country’s resources, including reducing government’s stake in important national assets like Kansanshi mine and returning the Konkola Copper Mines to Vedanta.





Kalaba said those in government had ripped off Mopani Mine and slug dumps by selling it to themselves and their fellow neocolonialist friends against the interest of Zambians. He said the UPND government had undertaken to make a kill from national assets where ZESCO was now being ripped off in broad day light as unscrupulous private companies were hastly registered in order to be issued with contracts for the export of electricity to neighbouring countries, while Zambians laboured in darkness.





He said electricity to Zambians was being provided only for four hours, while dangling a “carrot” to those in compounds by giving them last minute energy for only 10 hours in the hope that they could use their huge numbers to vote for the ruling UPND.





“But what is four or 10 hours out of the 24 hours in a nation where people have been used to having unfettered electricity supply?” Kalaba asked. “Let them simply provide adequate electricity without using companies connected to them from profiteering at the expense of Zambians.”





He said if Zambians voted for the UPND in 2026, they would bear the brunt of blackouts that would likely last the entire five year term into 2031.



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ill-restore-satas-patriotism-kalaba-lets-vote-out-colonialist-stooges-at-state-house-profiting-from-national-assets/