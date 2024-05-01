I’ll set Lusambo free, Magistrate warns State

LUSAKA magistrate Trevor Kasanda has warned that he will discharge former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo if the state misses the court session on Friday.

The court has also said Lusambo should call all his witnesses this Friday who are lined up for his defence so that the matter can be closed.

One of Lusambo’s witness had informed the court that he can only speak well in Lamba.

The court stood down the matter to look for a Lamba interpreter but could not find one.

"We did not find a Lamba interpreter," the State said