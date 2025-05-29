‘Illegal to Mention God’: Cuban Pastor and Wife Detained, Facing 8 Years in Prison





By: CBN News



Cuban authorities are seeking to imprison a pastor and his wife for eight years simply because they invoked their religious beliefs during a military tribunal, according to a religious freedom watchdog group.



Pastor Luis Guillermo Borjas and his wife, Roxana Rojas, were detained last week in a Cuban jail after they were charged with the crimes of disrespect and disobeying the authorities, according to the U.K.-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW).



The couple, who are affiliated with the Assemblies of God denomination which has legal approval to operate in Cuba, initially appeared in court after being summoned for a military tribunal for their son.