Illegalities and Thuggery have no place in the Patriotic Front





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



What happened today is unfortunate.



A series of events where a Tonse Alliance Meeting occurred today, youths from the Patriotic Front stormed the meeting and disrupted it and the Zambia Police was called in to restore order, presents a picture of leadership failure.





My strong views on these matter are;



1. The Convening of Tonse Alliance Meeting without proper procedure was an act of illegality and indiscipline. Order and discipline forms the bedrock of any functional organisation, any revolutionary entity or formation presenting itself as an alternative leadership to the UPND.





2. The unleashing of youths from the Party Secretariat to go and disrupt another illegal meeting was another act of gross indiscipline. This was also utter failure to learn from the past where brutal force and thuggery reigned, and Zambians punished the Patriotic Front for allowing terror and political violence to resolve issues.





3. The release of the so called list purportedly approved by the Late President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is a clear abuse of his name, an act of utmost disrespect to his previous authority and his memories. Dwelling on this list or its substance or its merit is a futile exercise as it is bogus, fraudulent and should not attract any further attention.





Until we demonstrate maturity, leadership and direct our energy and focus on the vision to emancipate this country, our efforts will remain futile, and our actions will be betrayal and an act of irresponsibility to Zambians who are looking to us to provide national solutions and to provide alternative leadership.



