I’m asking Mr Hakainde Hichilema to

STEP ASIDE AS PF PRESIDENT

…and hand over the party to Lubinda, the entire genuine PF leadership – Changala







By Ernest Chanda(The Mast)







ACTIVIST Brebner Changala has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to hand back the PF to its original leaders led by Given Lubinda.





Changala says now that the state has managed to stop former president Edgar Lungu from contesting in future elections, President Hichilema should “step aside from being PF president”.





“First of all, I want to congratulate Mr Hichilema for being president of both the Patriotic Front and the UPND. The judgment of the Constitutional Court on Mr Edgar Lungu’s eligibility has shown that the UPND were very scared of him being on the ballot. Mr Hichilema had to stop this man at all costs from being on the ballot and he has achieved this,” Changala said in an interview. “I have seen more celebrations in the UPND circles than outside. This is a sign that the judgment was not in public but UPND interest. Now that they have achieved to stop Mr Lungu from participating in any future elections, I’m asking Mr Hakainde Hichilema to step aside as PF president and hand over the party to Mr Given Lubinda and the entire genuine PF leadership. They have achieved what they wanted. Mr Lungu will not stand, so give back the party to its true members so that they can begin to mobilise for 2026.”





And Changala wondered why government officials were attacking Lungu’s reaction to the court judgment.





“I have seen reactions from [Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles] Milupi. I have heard chief government spokesperson [Cornelius] Mweetwa call for security alert because Mr Lungu talked about Plan B. Now, Mr Hichilema was in opposition for 15 years and he stood in presidential elections and failed five times.

When each time he lost, he talked about Plan B. Did anyone arrest him for that? No. So what is this false alarm about Lungu’s talk of a Plan B?” asked Changala. “So, it should be only them talking and not Lungu or any other person? If Lungu speaks then he’s speaking for himself but if UPND functionaries speak they are speaking for all of us, who told them that? No, they don’t speak for us but for themselves. Even this ConCourt judgment it’s in UPND interest and not for Zambians. So Mr Hichilema should hand back PF to its true leaders since he has achieved his objective.”