I’m Coming No Need Of Mingalato – Tasila Lungu

Dear Chawama Family, Friends and Fellow Zambians,



Firstly, let me thank all of you for your prayers, kind words and messages, I am truly grateful as a first-time mum – I feel I still have much to learn and I look forward to the tips and advice you kindly share so please be patient with me. This period is truly a time of blessing for Patrick and me, despite the health challenges. God has truly blessed us and I pray he touches other Zambian families as he has ours.





I have always co-operated with the DEC and its officers and continue to do so, they often operate in a challenging environment and they face immense pressure from many quarters. My lawyers have been excellent and very professional in their work in this regard. I was therefore surprised and deeply disappointed to learn through social media of a press briefing that the DEC held on December 24th and its content.





I am currently away on medical leave, and had sought permission in writing from Parliament where I serve in the House as MP for our constituency Chawama. I am not permitted by law to discuss matters before the court. I am a firm believer in the Rule of Law, fairness for all before the law but I like many Zambians have now become deeply concerned by the partial manner justice is seemingly being applied. This situation erodes public confidence and trust in our judicial system and even the electoral process – we expect the ECZ to instill this confidence.





The situation in Zambia currently and indeed for the future is deeply worrying. As a Lawmaker, I would not wish for Zambians to completely lose confidence in the arms of Government (the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature) and we should continue to emphasize the importance of upholding the separation of powers because “mingalato” damages public confidence in these institutions. Mingalato also leads to a waste of public resources, valuable time and effort that should be focused on national development and deprives citizens of truly engaging fully in the democratic process. Zambians do not wish to return to a One Party State style of governance.





In addition, as you may be aware, Parliament is currently on recess. I will be available to my constituents as Parliament opens. Many of you have been able to reach me through my work line via the internet calls and messages, and it’s wonderful to hear from you – I miss you all. In case I am urgently needed, Chawama Family please continue to use the same line. Otherwise I will be seeing you as Parliament opens as we have much work to do for our constituency in the months ahead.





Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your families from my small family! May God bless you all.



Tasila Lungu Mwansa