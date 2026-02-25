I’M CONFIDENT OF RE-ADOPTION‎… I voted Bill 7. If there’s any technical error on one part, that doesn’t bother me – UPND MP

‎I’M CONFIDENT OF RE-ADOPTION – UPND MP

‎… I voted Bill 7. If there’s any technical error on one part, that doesn’t bother me



‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Bweengwa member of parliament Kasautu Michelo (UPND) says he is not scared of not being re-adopted by the ruling party over allegations that he abstained from voting on the government sponsored Bill 7.



‎UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda on Sunday told Daily Revelation that ruling party members of parliament who dissented must leave and give chance to others, since they were “too big for such a small thing like Bill 7 to bother about.”



‎This was after Daily Revelation had been informed that party members of parliament who abstained from the vote were first asked to exculpate themselves, and thereafter warned that they risked re-adoptions for going against the party position.



‎Michelo, together with fired former ministers, Elijah Muchima and Elias Mubanga, and fellow MPs – Garry Nkombo, Mirriam Chonya, Newton

