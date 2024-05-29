I’m declaring myself a TRADITIONAL COUSIN OF THE TONGAS OF MAGOYE- Binwell Mpundu

Nkana MP Hon Binwell Mpundu writes:

LET LOVE LEAD

05:23HRS i was awakened by a call from a gentleman who introduced himself as Barry from Magoye. He told me he was a youth and a Tonga from Magoye and he spoke so many things and apologised for inconveniencing my sleep .

Barry’s call has indeed disturbed my sleep but was an interesting call. He spoke to me in english and at some point he used Tonga and mixed that with a few Bemba words and the key message in his conversation he kept on telling me “MY BROTHER LET LOVE LEAD” Waumfwa mudala “wamva mudala ” he said in Bemba and Tonga.

Barry simply called me to tell me that we need to let love lead because Barry has observed that there is too much hatred right now especially among us politicians and i want to agree with Barry that the country is not ok ..THERE IS TOO MUCH HATRED AND TENSION..we need to slow down and do the right thing.

I personally want to pledge to help change the narrative ..From this morning i want to try as much as possible to help change the hatred going on especially on social media ..Barry has challenged me that i need to learn Tonga so that the next time he calls me we will only use Tonga and Bemba throughout the conversation.

So officially I’m declaring myself a TRADITIONAL COUSIN OF THE TONGAS OF MAGOYE..i will spend one weekend in Magoye to be hosted by Barry so that i can learn the way of life of the people of Magoye and another day i will take Barry to my province Luapula so the he too can go and learn our ways of life..IF THERE IS ANYONE FROM MAGOYE PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL ME IF THIS PROPOSAL SOUNDS OK…

FELLOW CITIZENS ,FELLOW POLITICIANS LET BY GONES BE BY GONES ..ASK YOURSELF EVERYTIME YOU SAY OR POST SOMETHING ESPECIALLY ON SOCIAL MEDIA, are you helping reduce the hate or adding fuel to what is going on at the moment???…LET US LET LOVE LEAD….GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA