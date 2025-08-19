Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr was reduced to tears after suffering the worst defeat of his career with Santos against Vasco da Gama.

Santos faced Vasco da Gama in a decisive Serie A clash and suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat, a result that leaves them in serious trouble in the standings. Both clubs entered the match battling relegation, making it a crucial contest. Neymar Jr could not make an impact for Santos, while Philippe Coutinho stepped up in style for Vasco.

This loss marked the worst defeat of Neymar’s career, a devastating blow as Santos continue their fight to avoid relegation. The No. 10 left the field in tears and had to be consoled by head coach Fernando Diniz. To make matters worse, Neymar picked up his third yellow card of the season, which rules him out of the next match against Bahia.

I?m embarrassed – Neymar Jr breaks down in tears after suffering worst defeat in his career as Santos lose 6-0 to Coutinho?s Vasco da Gama (Video)

Santos now sit on 21 points in 15th place, slipping dangerously close to the relegation zone. The result also had immediate consequences off the field, as head coach Cleber Xavier was dismissed by the club’s board right after the final whistle.

After the game, Neymar did not hide his frustration. “I’m embarrassed. I’m totally disappointed with our performance,” he told reporters. “The fans have every right to protest, obviously without violence… But if they want to curse and insult us, they are in their right.”

“It’s an extreme shame. I had never experienced something like this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened,” he continued. Asked about his tears, Neymar admitted: “The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help at all. Honestly, it was total crap — that’s the reality.”