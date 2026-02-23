By CIC.



JUST IN; I’M HAPPY THAT ELIJAH MUCHIMA HAS BEEN FIRED FROM HIS POSITION AS HEALTH MINISTER, SAYS CHIEF NYAKASEYA OF IKELENG’I





Chief Nyakaseya of Ikeleng’i District in Northwestern Province has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for firing Dr Elijah Muchima.





He says the people have been liberated because Dr Muchima will not be adopted to contest as area member of parliament for Ikeleng’i.





Last week, President Hichilema fired Dr Muchima as Health minister, along with his Small and Medium Enterprise counterpart, Elias Mubanga.





Muchima is the current member of parliament for Ikeleng’i Constituency under the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Commenting on the development in an interview, Sunday, Chief Nyakaseya apologised to President Hichilema for giving him a “wrong person in Ikeleng’i who failed to develop the area”. “The entire community has been liberated, we are slaves here. There’s no development here, we are behind, there’s nothing.



Credits: News Diggers 🗞️