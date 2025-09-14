I’M NOMINATED FOR INTERNATIONAL AWARDS BUT LOCAL? – SWATI PATIL SENDS SUBLIMINAL SHOTS AT KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS’ NOMINATION CRITERIA





India-Afro singer Swati Patil, through a humorous, subliminal social media post, has questioned the nomination criteria Kwacha Music Awards organisers used in selecting the 2025 nominees that she didn’t meet.





Reacting to the nominees list unveiled yesterday, she seemingly suggested that she didn’t understand how she was left out when she gets international nominations and releases international standards music.





She suggested that a fan wrote the complaint despite it being written in first-person.



“So us who (have) been producing international music representing Zambia and getting nominated internationally have no place in local awards?” She questioned.





With laughing emojis, she added, “While some who hardly produced songs are nominated – says a Swati fan.”





To the singer’s credit, she has consistently released music that has accumulated thousands of streams on digital streaming platforms this year.





Each year, complaints rain when nominees are unveiled. Despite not having artists withdraw this year, B Flow has asked the organisers to consider DJs at the next edition.





Meanwhile, Vinchenzo requested them to include B Quan Phamaika’s Nkondo as he claims it was the biggest conscious song in 2025 as it accumulated over six million YouTube views.





Kwacha Music Awards organisers were clear about their nomination criteria as they said through their socials that nominations were based on airplay from 45 radio stations countrywide.





Well, for the second time in a role, Swati Patil is missing on the Kwacha Music Awards 2025 nominees list. Will she grab one next year?



