I’m not a lawyer yet…I failed Bar exam- Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian failed at another attempt at becoming a lawyer.

Months after taking the California bar exam on July 29 and July 30, the SKIMS founder and reality star, 45, revealed her results on Saturday, Nov. 8.

In a candid Instagram Stories post, Kim shared that she failed to pass the exam — but is still determined to achieve her goal.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!” she added.