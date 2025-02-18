I’M NOT A UPND PROJECT, LUBINDA WAS UPND – MILES SAMPA



Miles Sampa who claims to lead a faction of the Opposition PF has denied being a project of UPND.





When he featured on a Prime Television programme, PF Vice president Given Lubinda said Sampa was a UPND project. He said the PF was solidly together under the leadership of Edgar Lungu.



Lubinda explained the PF has a constitution and what Samoa did falls far what the party constitution demands in electing a president. He said Lungu had come and PF will only have the next congress in May 2026. He charged that Sampa was a UPND project.





But Sampa has responded hiting back at the PF Vice president saying he was the reason the party lost elections in 2021 and also the current divisions.



Here is Sampa”s response in full:



17.02.2025



It’s never my intention to ever respond to senior citizens like Hon Given Lubinda but only when they persist going overboard and personal on my name.



A few days ago during his Prime TV programme he said that Miles Sampa is a UPND project. So between me and him who came to PF from the UPND with a UPND card and found the other in PF? I have never been UPND at any point of my life and I have never held a UPND card or stood for election on a UPND ticket. He was a UPND MP in Kabwata and then left them and stood on PF in 2006. So he knows them better than I would ever do as he was part of them.





Unlike him, I have been PF all my life from its inception to-date and no amount of propaganda will ever change that fact. I have been MP in Matero twice on a PF ticket and the Mayor of Lusaka on a PF ticket. Never on UPND. Ba Lubinda must sell himself without attacking my name.





The first thing Ba Lubinda needs to do is take the blame for the 2021 PF loss because he was the Presidential & PF National campaign manager. He should also blame himself for mismanaging the PF with the general conference that he advertised but never made it to take place after collecting my K200,000. It was my personal money and out of respect I have never claimed for its refund from him or people that were reporting to him.





The idea of thinking throwing mud at others is what takes anyone to the throne is out dated. Sell your name bwana and what you can do for the Zambian people, not mudsliging others. There is no benefit in opposition leaders attacking fellow oppositions leaders unless only for the benefit of personal agenda and not national.



We all must avoid the sydrome of ‘let me destroy him so I remain alone in the race’ when a common united approach is possible and the best route.





Ba Lubinda needs to heal from our 2021 defeat. Thereafter then graduate from politics of hatred and try exhibiting love to others despite political differences. He should not use me as avenue for settling his historical scores with the PF or any other persons within or outside the PF. I have nothing against him politically and otherwise.





We urge Hon Lubinda to continue as he has been doing leaving Kabwata and come to congregate in Matero, freely campaign for himself or may even de-campaign me if wishes. We will nevertheless continue to show him nothing but love.



Miles B. Sampa, MP

President

Patriotic Front (PF)