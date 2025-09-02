“I’M NOT AN AESTHETICALLY BEAUTIFUL PERSON … BUT I LOVE MYSELF,” SAYS ZAMBIAN LAWYER TROLLED FOR HER UNIQUE LOOKS





Zambian lawyer Naomie Pilula has sent Instagram talking after she posted a selfie that attracted demeaning comments.





What set her apart was her response to all the mean and inappropriate comments on her photograph.





“I am not [an] aesthetically beautiful person. I’m not, and that’s okay. But I love myself and I can be myself. And that is a certain level of beauty because there is a light that everyone has and that deserves to shine,” Pilula stated.





This has earned her great admiration and respect, as several media platforms internationally are beginning to spotlight her strength and resolve to stand up against h@teful comments online.