“I’m Not His Father”: Julius Malema Confirms End of Relationship with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

EFF leader Julius Malema has confirmed that his relationship with former party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come to an end.

Julius Malema Confirms End of Relationship with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Speaking during an interview on eNCA’s Power to the Truth with JJ Tabane, Malema confirmed that his relationship with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had ended.

While Malema refrained from explaining the reasons behind their fallout, he made it clear that their communication ceased long ago. He revealed that the two had stopped communicating before the National People’s Assembly.

“Our relationship ended at that time. I didn’t speak to Ndlozi before or after the National People’s Assembly,” he said.

When asked about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s whereabouts, Malema emphasized that he holds no responsibility for Ndlozi, stating that his primary focus is on his own family, particularly his son Ratanang.

“I am not responsible for Ndlozi. I’m not his father. My responsibility is my son Ratanang, who just passed his matric.”

When pressed about Ndlozi’s absence from the EFF’s December elective conference, he remarked that the party leadership was intact without him. He revealed that Ndlozi resigned when he was out the country on a vacation with his wife.

“The stage was complete. Things were good. The leadership of the EFF, who were supposed to be there, were there; why should I worry? Ask him. He resigned when I was out of the country. on a holiday with my wife. I don’t know what he is thinking,” Malema added.

Reaction to Departed Leaders

Malema also addressed the mass exodus of senior EFF leaders last year, including Floyd Shivambu and Advocate Dali Mpofu, who joined the MK Party. He dismissed their departure as insignificant, stating,

“They have no impact. Did you see that NPA? Do you feel any vacuum? Did you feel like something was missing because so-and-so was not there? This animal is bigger than individuals. They have no impact. What impact will Dali Mpofu have?”



“The Two Betrayers”

In a strong criticism of Shivambu and Mpofu, Malema referred to them as “betrayers” and suggested their contribution to the party was minimal. He said if he were to write a book about them, the chapter would be titled The Two Betrayers.

“The idea of individuals dwindles into insignificance once a collective decision is taken,” he said.

While acknowledging their role in the formation of the EFF 11 years ago, he reiterated that the party’s progress is rooted in its collective strength.