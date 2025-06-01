I’m not, I have never been pregnant – Chipo Mwananwasa

CHIPOKOTA Mwanawasa, a 36-year-old Policy Adviser to the President, has denied social media claims that she is or was pregnant.

“I was not pregnant and I have never been pregnant for the President,” Mwanawasa testified before principal resident magistrate Idah Phiri.

Mwanawasa’s testimony came in a case where Lusaka businessman Joseph Chishimba, 49, stands accused of harassment utilising electronic communication for sharing a post that claimed President Hakainde Hichilema had impregnated the plaintiff.

However, Chishimba pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The allegations stem from a social media post shared by Chishimba between October 9 and 14, 2024.

The post, shared in a WhatsApp group called “Zambian Politics,” featured a screenshot from a Facebook page attributed to “Hon Charles Kakula” and carried the caption: “Chipo Mwanawasa is my ex-girlfriend and she told me the guy in state house (plot 1) is responsible for her pregnancy.”

This communication is alleged to have been made with intent to cause emotional distress to the on Mwanawasa.

Mwanawasa informed the court that the statement caused significant damage to her personal reputation and that of her family.

She recounted receiving a call from State House Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila on September 30, 2024, while on duty in Greece, informing her of a pregnancy at State House.

Upon checking her WhatsApp, she discovered she was being implicated.

“I dismissed it and said it should be ignored,” Mwanawasa testified.

However, upon her return to Zambia two days later, the matter was still trending, prompting calls from family and friends.

A family meeting was convened at her late mother’s house, just weeks after her mother’s burial, where her aunt Charity Kabuko Nyirenda, Diana Mambwe, and uncle Patson Kakubo reportedly expressed anger, distress and embarrassment over the widespread post.

Mwanawasa emphasised that the false claims brought her name into disrepute and caused shame to both her and the President, her boss.

“My social life is questioned now when I have spent all my life building my reputation, to be a person of good standing in society, a role model to young people especially young women, to be an example, this has put a dent on my life and that of the President who’s my boss.”

“His family and the country have also been dented from the words posted. I then left the matter in the hands of the police to investigate further as the social media post was still shared and trending,” Chipo said.

She added that the post also put the office of the President in disrepute, as well as to a broader Zambia when it was alleged that there was a relationship between them.

“Nothing of this kind actually existed and has not existed, my Uncle said he would report the matter to the police, and said I should report too. I reported at Lusaka headquarters.”

Her uncle advised her to report the matter to the police, which she did at Lusaka headquarters.

Mwanawasa narrated that she went to report the case, the police showed her the posts and said they were already investigating the matter.

This, development, Mwanawasa expressed, further distressed her, learning that the police were already investigating the posts, particularly as she did not know Charles Kakula, who claimed to be her ex-boyfriend.

Mwanawasa also clarified that there are only two individuals named Chipo Mwanawasa in her family: herself and her 12-year-old niece.

The court adjourned the matter to August 18, 2025, for continuation of trial.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba May 31, 2025