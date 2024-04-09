‘I’m ready for you Barca! and I ain’t even hiding -Mbappe warns ahead Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has issued a warning to Barcelona ahead of their upcoming Champions League match.

Mbappe, who has previously proven to be a formidable opponent for Barcelona, notably scoring a hat-trick against them in a previous Champions League fixture, has once again put the Catalan side on notice.

His pivotal role in PSG’s 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the 2021 first leg effectively jeopardised Barcelona’s Champions League hopes. As another showdown approaches, Mbappe’s warning underscores his ability to impact the outcome of the match.

Talking to Telefoot, Mbappe said [via Marca]: “I am ready and, as always, I am not going to hide. Seeing the dynamic we have, I’m sure we’re going to give it our all, then the result… It’s in God’s hands.”

He also talked about the season being at a crucial point: “Like every year, we enter the crucial period of the season. At the end of April, we will already have elements to know what kind of season we will be able to have.”

The reason for the well-publicized split in recent months between Mbappe and PSG boss Luis Enrique is Mbappe’s unwillingness to pledge his future to the Parisian team.

Mbappe has consequently seen himself benched or substituted numerous times over this time. Enrique even made light of the circumstance by speculating that Mbappe, who is currently playing for Barcelona, would encounter a similar fate.

When PSG plays Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 10 at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe will be anxious to show off his skills against Barcelona because there have been rumours of him signing with Real Madrid as a free agent.

On Tuesday, April 16, there will be a vital away game versus Barcelona.