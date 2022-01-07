I’M SHOCKED WITH CHALIKOSA’S HYPOCRISY FOR CONDEMNING HH … while describing the same insult from Jean as amalumbo, says Kambwili

Chishimba Kambwili says he is shocked at the hypocrisy from the person he thought had integrity, and participated in condemning President Hakainde Hichilema for uttering the same insult as Jean Kapata’s, but is now referring to the latter’s insult as amalumbo.

Reacting to former Works and Supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa’s description of former Lands minister Jean Kapata’s insults on Kambwili and Kelvin Mwaba as “amalumbo”, Kambwili said Chalikosa was among those who came out guns blazing condemning President Hichilema that he had gravely insulted, but was today justifying Kapata’s same insult.

“When HH said that at a public rally there was condemnation, including Chalikosa herself. So it becomes amalumbo to Jean and it was an insult to HH. What kind of hypocrisy is this? I though the woman had integrity. I am shocked and I can only end there,” Kambwili said. “But for me I have forgiven ba Jean because I have been treated more bad than that and I don’t harbour resentment. I don’t take things to heart. It’s up to her to apologise to me or not to apologise…what has upset me is not actually the insult but somebody who is supposed to advise somebody she is actually close with to say Malumbo.

Kambwili said Chalikosa was encouraging Kapata to insult again in the name of “amalumbo.”

“Tell Chalikosa that what killed PF is when you see a mistake you want to massage it and find an explanation for it. Going forward PF must start telling the truth to each other. You can’t call black yellow and yellow black, then we are not going anywhere,” Kambwili said. “What ba Jean said is unfortunate and to refer to them as amalumbo, I am so shocked because first and foremost Chalikosa is my own sister who I respect and hold in high esteem. But I am so disappointed with her answer.”

Chalikosa justified Kapata’s insults saying she had been angered to the limit, but Kambwili said the mark of leadership was about controlling one’s temper.

“Ba Chalikosa should not say that when you are angry you can say anything in the name of being angry. The best ba Chalikosa should have done was to go to her friend and say ba Jean this is wrong and apologise, but to say that. I used to hold that woman in high esteem. I don’t think I will ever hold her in high esteem,” said Kambwili https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-shocked-with-chalikosas-hypocrisy-for-condemning-hh-while-describing-the-same-insult-from-jean-as-amalumbo/