‎I’m still keeping K5,000.00 bribe on my account as ACC hasn’t closed the matter – MoF Auditor



‎Principal Internal auditor in the Ministry of Finance, Grandy Ntumbo, has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) must put closure to the K5000 bribe that is sitting on his account that came from another official in the ministry in order to stop him from exposing the graft.



‎Ntumbo also said despite the ACC saying that they had closed the matter on the Ministry of Finance officials who were involved in the theft scandal by asking them to pay back the money they stole there was no closure on the aircraft scandal involving US$92 million and the Zambia Project Implementation Unit, whose documents he was still keeping in the safe house.

