“I’m Very Fertile”: Dineo Ranaka Reveals Why She Has Children with Different Fathers

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has sparked social media buzz after opening up about why she has children with different fathers.

Ranaka, a proud mother of three, addressed the question during a candid conversation, explaining her decision to have children with multiple partners.

Dineo Ranaka Explains Why She Has Children with Different Fathers

Speaking during an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG and Sol Phenduka, Dineo Ranaka was asked why she has children with different fathers.

She responded with confidence, saying

“I have so many baby daddies because I am very fertile — let’s start there,” she remarked.

Dineo Ranaka Says She Won’t Stay in Relationships That No Longer Serve Her

Dineo Ranaka made it clear that she doesn’t believe in staying in relationships that have run their course—even when children are involved.

“I don’t believe in hoarding human beings in my life. When your time has expired, on to the next,” she said confidently.

She went on to explain that a failed relationship won’t stop her from pursuing her goals or living life on her terms.

“I am not going to slow down the plans I have for my life because things are not working out with one guy. There are plenty of men in this world.”

Dineo Ranaka Compares Her Children to Awards Earned from Past Relationships

While her love life has seen its share of highs and lows, Dineo Ranaka views her children as triumphs that emerged from those experiences.

She likened her children to accolades earned at different stages of her career.

“If I have an award from YFM for radio and my relationship with them does not work out, I am not going to go to Metro FM and not try to get an award. My children are the award I got from failed relationships. They make my life okay.”

Dineo Ranaka Rejects Stigma Around Women’s Worth After Multiple Relationships

Dineo Ranaka pushed back against societal expectations that diminish a woman’s worth based on her relationship history. Addressing the stigma, she confidently declared that her value has only increased over time.

“Society says your value has gone down, but guys, I have a line of men wanting to be with me. The value is up. The price has gone up,” she said, asserting her self-worth and dismissing negative narratives.