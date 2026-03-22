Imagery shows heavy damage in Dimona after reported Iranian hypersonic missile strike

Imagery emerging from Dimona, southern Israel, shows significant damage to buildings and infrastructure following a reported missile strike attributed to Iran

Reports indicate that Iran launched missiles targeting southern Israeli cities, including Dimona and Arad, as part of ongoing military escalation since late February 2026

Some sources claim the use of the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile, reportedly equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, with indications that certain projectiles may have penetrated air defense systems

Emergency service data, including from Magen David Adom, suggests that over 100 people were injured, with residential areas heavily impacted and large craters reported within urban zones

The situation remains under close scrutiny, as questions continue over the scale, technology involved, and the potential for further escalation in the region