IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR WOOS INVESTORS FOR ZAMBIA

October 13, 2023

MOROCCO – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on investors to consider investing in Zambia as it has a conducive business environment to support and promote foreign investment.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says Zambia has numerous opportunities in which various businesses in the world can leverage from Zambia.

She said this in her concluding remarks during a panel discussion on reform priorities for tackling debt, at the ongoing Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ms Georgieva said that Zambia has a fantastic environment for investment due its vast resource endowments.

“Everything grows on the surface and you have everything under the surface, if money flows to Zambia, what a fabulous story it would be.”

Recently, Zambia received a $1.3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Zambia was the first African country to default on its debt.

The administration of President Hakainde Hichilema has revived the country’s relationships with key bilateral and multilateral partners thereby enhancing the country’s prosperity.