Imitima Nashilepuka bushe twalila shani – Cries Chalikosa as she bids farewell to President Lungu



…..Go Well, ECL….



South Africa| June 10, 2025



Former Cabinet Minister Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa has delivered an emotional tribute to the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, describing him as a kind but firm leader whose vision and legacy will never be erased, even in death.





Speaking during a memorial gathering, Hon. Chalikosa mourned the passing of the late president with powerful words that have since reverberated across the nation.



“ECL my President our President where are you?





“We were anxiously waiting for your return,” she said, her voice laden with grief.





Hon. Chalikosa reflected on what she termed the “high personal cost of public service,” questioning the cruelty that befell on President Lungu.



“We have so much work to do and needed your wise counsel. Many of us are still in denial. We keep asking does offering yourself for public service mean signing a death warrant?”



“Who will look after your family now that you are no more?”





Her remarks came amid calls from mourners and former officials for a deeper national conversation about the treatment of former leaders and the toll that political life takes on individuals and their families.



She praised President Lungu’s administration for its commitment to inclusive development.





“You believed in everyone having a piece of the cake, no matter how small,” she said, citing his efforts in early childhood education, higher education for girls, STEM initiatives, vocational training, social welfare support, tax incentives for local businesses, and nationwide infrastructure development.





“For the elderly, the disabled, and the vulnerable, you increased social support and cash transfer programs. For the youth, you created spaces for innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said.



Hon. Chalikosa highlighted President Lungu’s leadership style as one rooted in humility, faith, and national service.





“You trusted us to do the right thing in order to serve Zambians,” she recalled.



“You did not deserve to live without the dignity you rightly earned.”



As the nation continues to mourn, Hon. Chalikosa called for unity, healing, and forgiveness.





“You are not with us today! Many of us are still in denial but your tangible deeds speak for you today and forever and no one can take that away from you no matter what evil they enchant.”



“We pray to God to give us forgiving hearts! Lord we are hurting, we are hurting imitima nailepuka twalalilashani bambi bachili balesomsomba? Twalalila Shani Lesa wesu tupele imitima iyakwelela abaletubifya”





“Lord, we are hurting. We are hurting,” she said in a closing prayer.



“We pray for your soul to rest in eternal peace. Go well, ECL. Go well.”





The late Edgar Chagwa Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth president and led the country from 2015 to 2021.