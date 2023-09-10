IMPERIALIST PUPPETS MUST ACCEPT THAT THE ZIM ELECTIONS ARE A CLOSED CASE- Fred M’membe

IMPERIALIST PUPPETS MUST ACCEPT THAT THE ZIM ELECTIONS ARE A CLOSED CASE
It’s time these puppets, agents of imperialism and white monopoly capital realised that their assignment to deliver the election result their masters were expecting in Zimbabwe has failed.
They will not manage to manipulate the whole of SADC into joining their scheme. They are isolated and almost alone. It requires little intelligence – if a little is all one has – to realise that the extraordinary SADC meeting they are seeking over the Zimbabwe elections will not happen.
And their endeavours on this score may just lead to further isolation, ridicule and humiliation.
If the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres has joined many global leaders in congratulating President Emerson Mnangagwa for being declared winner in the 2023 elections, who are these puppets and agents of imperialism to think they can manipulate the whole of SADC into supporting their scheme against Zimbabwe?
The Zimbabwean elections are a closed issue. The only authority that could have adjudicated on these elections are the courts of law in Zimbabwe. But even that avenue is closed – it has lapsed.
Let the elected leaders of Zimbabwe lead and govern their country – they have a lot of work to do and have no time to lose.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
This imperialist puppet is meanwhile denying political parties space to mobilise their political parties in his country. Only him and him alone should have space . He daily arrests people who have an alternative view. Journalists are not spared. He has turned his country into a police state, where not even lawyers have any respect .
He has turned state media into personal vuvuzelas to pamper his ballooned ego . He has created a legion of Praise Thugs daily intimidating and Insulting those who dare speak their mind.
He has failed to hold a decent bye Election since he came into power. He has stifled the voices of CSOs. Now he is even after the church… Stopping church services and arresting Reverends. He wants to be God who is worshipped day and night, when he is just a mere mortal…mediocre and incompetent… grossly inadequate for the task he had craved for. He is the real Dictator in SADC, and soon the world will know him..with no moral standing to condemn Zimbabwe.
Who are you fooling you communist puppet? Only your blind muppets will dance to your very tune. frank bwalya saw horrifying things and ran away from you. It’s just a matter of time that you will have skeleton socialist party.