Imposter Nurse arrested after treating 4,000 Patients without license

A woman has been arrested in Florida, USA, for allegedly posing as a registered nurse and treating more than 4,000 patients over a two-year period — all without a valid medical license.

Autumn Bardisa, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities revealed she had treated 4,486 patients since July 2023 at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, where she had worked by allegedly lying about her credentials.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not.”

Investigators say Bardisa used a former classmate’s nursing license number and forged documentation to get hired as an advanced nurse technician. She reportedly claimed she had completed the required nursing education but hadn’t yet passed her licensing exa

m. Later, she told supervisors she had passed the exam and presented a license number — which turned out to belong to someone else.

When questioned about the discrepancy between the last name on the license and her own, Bardisa said she had recently gotten married. However, she failed to provide a marriage certificate despite repeated requests.

The deception came to light in January when she was up for a promotion. A colleague discovered Bardisa only held an expired nursing assistant license, prompting an internal investigation. She was fired by the hospital on January 22, 2025, after continuing to withhold documentation.

Further investigation revealed the license Bardisa used belonged to someone she once attended school with, though the two were not personally acquainted.

She now faces seven counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification. Bardisa is being held on a $70,000 bond.