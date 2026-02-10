Improved Power Supply ‘A Political Gimmick’, NCP leader Peter Chanda

New Congress Party Peter Chanda leader says the current long hours of electricity supply in Zambia are a political gimmick aimed at influencing voters ahead of the general election.
He argues that while power supply appears improved, it is not sustainable or affordable for ordinary Zambians who are struggling with low incomes and high electricity tariffs.
Mr Chanda recalls that during the chawama by-election, power was restored for several hours in Lusaka, a situation he believes is being repeated as the country approaches elections.
He notes that parliament is expected to close within the next two months, with nominations and campaigns set to begin around may making the timing of the improved power supply questionable.
he says the major challenge facing Zambians is the high cost of electricity. Mr Chanda says buying electricity worth 50 kwacha in the past provided several units but now the same amount only gives about four units making it difficult for households to rely on electricity despite longer hours of supply.
It’s like everything in Zambia is about politics, right now the Kwacha is gaining against the dollar, to you it’s political gimmick. Load shedding has ended, to you it’s political gimmick, we expect a bumper harvest this year despite the delays in paying farmers, to you, it’s political gimmick. Some Millers have reduced the mealie meal, to you it’s political gimmick. When the load shedding comes, Ati HH has failed. When the Kwacha starts depreciating, Hakainde has failed. When the president goes for a holiday at his Choma farm, ati he is not well. Gentlemen, what do you want? Mulekeni umunenu abombe, he has actually performed extremely well, beyond the people’s and haters’ expectation.
Do you guys listen to yourselves when you talk. Would you rather we live in darkness so that it politically it benefits you instead.
See how silly this thinking sounds when you turn on the light. This is ridiculously surprising.
This man is not sure whether he is going or coming back, results of so called special vehicle