Improved Power Supply ‘A Political Gimmick’, NCP leader Peter Chanda

New Congress Party Peter Chanda leader says the current long hours of electricity supply in Zambia are a political gimmick aimed at influencing voters ahead of the general election.



He argues that while power supply appears improved, it is not sustainable or affordable for ordinary Zambians who are struggling with low incomes and high electricity tariffs.





Mr Chanda recalls that during the chawama by-election, power was restored for several hours in Lusaka, a situation he believes is being repeated as the country approaches elections.



He notes that parliament is expected to close within the next two months, with nominations and campaigns set to begin around may making the timing of the improved power supply questionable.





he says the major challenge facing Zambians is the high cost of electricity. Mr Chanda says buying electricity worth 50 kwacha in the past provided several units but now the same amount only gives about four units making it difficult for households to rely on electricity despite longer hours of supply.