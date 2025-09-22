IN 2020, THEY CALLED ME THE UGLIEST, LOST MY JOB WHEN A STRANGER HELPED ME – MWIZUKANJI REFLECTS AS SHE STARTS EMPOWERMENT FUND





Socialite Mwizukanji Nakamba took to her socials reflecting on a tough time in her life in September 2020 when she was broke, had just lost her job, and she was nicknamed the ugliest person on Facebook.





“I was in a bad space, and on this day, I was at Buffalo Park drinking my misery out, I had just lost my job too. What a time,” reflected the socialite.





Ms. Nakamba, who quoted George N Mtonga’s post in which he praised her beauty and called for her to be showered with ewallets acknowledged how a stranger’s kindness changed her and pushed her “HUSTLE” t-shirt business forward.





“He didn’t know me. I was a recipient of kindness I didn’t deserve. It was a loud lesson that an act of kindness on a stranger can turn into a door opener and definitely a testimony,” said Ms. Nakamba.





The socialite and enterpreneur further said she is now launching a George N Mtonga empowerment fund to help deserving individuals with 5,000 Kwacha start-up capital and called on well wishers to top up.





Ms. Nakamba called on social users to recommend deserving individuals, and her destiny helper George N Mtonga would help them pick the recipient.



