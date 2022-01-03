PRESS STATEMENT

In 2022, PF must bring back all what they have stolen from the Zambian people before asking for any forgiveness. Zambians today are full of discomfort because PF collapsed the economy due to theft of public resources.

It’s hypocritical for PF to continue kneeling in front of cameras asking for forgiveness without bringing back the stolen money. When PF leaders are apologizing let them disclose how much each one of them has stolen. Otherwise the current PF leadership should retire from politics.

PF is still being led by the same arrogant, cheeky and pompous leaders. PF cannot win the sympathy of Zambians with such shameless hypocrites. Zambians have the right to accept or reject the apology.

You don’t say Lord forgive me for grabbing my neighbor’s wife who is still living with me. No, it’s morally wrong and it’s highly unlikely that God will forgive you. PF must stop mocking Zambians with their useless apologies.

What the Auditor General revealed in his latest report clearly shows that under PF some people were reporting for work just to go and steal. You cannot have a leader in State House giving instructions on how to steal.

How can one explain the instructions to ignore the right tender procedure but impose a criminal one? Indeed PF started rotting from the head.

What the Auditor General revealed, no normal PF leader can move with his head high. It’s only crooks and thieves that can appear in public and criticize President HH. Even Lucifer in hell is very upset and disappointed with the entire PF leadership.

Zambians kicked out PF because of greediness, theft and brutality. PF must Sober up in 2022 and give room to Zambians to recover from its criminality. PF must appreciate what the New Dawn Government is doing to clean up your mess.

We expect PF in 2022 to take a deep self introspection and stop mocking Zambians. PF must show respect to the Zambian people by retuning those Billions of Kwacha’s instead of waiting to be arrested.

PF cannot pretend to offer checks and balances with blood dripping from their hands and with pockets full of stolen money. Let other political parties offer credible checks and balances not PF criminals.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter