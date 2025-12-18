“In Bill 7, I was against By-elections, too expensive. But the people spoke and By-elections will continue as it is the will of the people” — HH

0

By CIC

BY- ELECTIONS TO CONTINUE AS RECOMMENDED BY THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE.

Some talking points from President HH.



I sold some of my cattle so that I can build a solar plant for the benefit of Zambians, soon you’ll see it on TV”.
– HH



Citizens should get used to this government doing things like never before – Hichilema

I declare that Constitution of Zambia Bill No. 7 debate is now behind us, let’s move on – President Hichilema



Some people have not moved on since 2021.It is time to move on, this is the reality,” President Hichilema



Zambians rejected the proposal to remove by-elections and I accepted the outcome! – President Hichilema

