“In Bill 7, I was against By-elections, too expensive. But the people spoke and By-elections will continue as it is the will of the people” — HH

BY- ELECTIONS TO CONTINUE AS RECOMMENDED BY THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE.



Some talking points from President HH.





I sold some of my cattle so that I can build a solar plant for the benefit of Zambians, soon you’ll see it on TV”.

– HH





Citizens should get used to this government doing things like never before – Hichilema



I declare that Constitution of Zambia Bill No. 7 debate is now behind us, let’s move on – President Hichilema





Some people have not moved on since 2021.It is time to move on, this is the reality,” President Hichilema





Zambians rejected the proposal to remove by-elections and I accepted the outcome! – President Hichilema