IN-FIGHTING AND GREED HAS TAKEN OVER THE UPND-KALANI MUCHIMA



Kalani muchima writes;



The biggest problems I have in UPND right now are FIGHTS. Everyone is fighting some1.



GREEDINESS.some people have become too greedy such that its only them, not others.



UPND has the human resource to do the job but you will find that in most cases that human resources have been misplaced interms of placement. In government, what works are channels.



Whatever you try to do, they will ask you to follow the channel, and by the time you are exhausting the channel, your idea could have been overtaken by events.



The biggest issue currently also is that when people where fighting, issues of degrees where not there but now with the UPND in power, DEGREES have become everything hence what we are seeing today that those who carry the vision of the PRESIDENT and UPND are nowhere near because they have been knocked out on the degree aspect.I once sat with one of the PS’s and this PS tells me that he/she never knew PRESIDENT HH neither did they ever meet until the day that person was being sworn in as PS.



My heart sunk, hearing those words. I asked myself what such a person can do to help this government.you see at ZANIS, I sit at the tail end of the structure, so how do you expect to see results from me? coupled with that, I am ever being fought by some incompetent cowards somewhere.



Do you people even know that I have not stepped foot in state house for official duties in the last 7 months now? The last time I was there was when President Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique came to Zambia. Since then, I have never been there as am labelled to be a security risk.



One day, one of the officials called me there for something but was marooned at the entrance for 2 hours without clearance and when that clearance came the officers made it clear that we have been advised that you leave your phone. I just turned back and left. Locally or internationally, I can’t remember the last time I was ever assigned to cover the president.



Am now a total stranger to the people I worked with. Am now an enemy.



Having said that, I don’t think the solution lies in bringing back old guys coz the material is already there, but we are not managing it properly.



If Edward Makayi is useful in one area, bring him on board and fit him somewhere but today the people you worked with in the opposition are the ones calling your so called bosses to fix you and not assign you on any assignments concerning the President so what do you expect from us?



2026 should have been the easiest election ever to WIN but the UPND has mismanaged the PF for giving them too much space.



Most of them ran away but because of the same church politics you have shown them, they are back. PF now seems to be driving the agenda in everything. In media, they are setting the agenda and we have to follow suit. Give me power, authority and independence and see if I will fail to manage the PF. I managed them when they had power themselves what more now