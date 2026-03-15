IN FOUR DAYS TIME, PF Pamodzi Alliance WILL CHOOSE A NEW PRESIDENT – LUBINDA

THE LONG AWAITED PF CONVENTION TO BE HELD WITHIN FOUR DAYS

By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso

Patriotic Front faction President Given Lubinda says he will not tolerate further delays in holding the party’s convention.

Mr Lubinda has announced that the convention will be held within the next four days.

Lubinda expressed frustration over repeated postponements, insisting the general conference should be held immediately.

He noted that with the High Court’s March 3rd ruling in favor of Miles Sampa, Ngona’s expulsion from the party is valid. Mr Lubinda has now instructed party lawyers to address the Kabwe High Court matter that issued an injunction in favor of Ngona, whom he terms an imposter.

Mr Lubinda has also urged the UPND to hold its party convention, as prescribed on article 60 of the Zambian constitution.

He alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership term as UPND party president expired in February 2026, therefore instead of condemning opposition political parties for not holding a convention, they too show lead by example.

Meanwhile Mr Lubinda is not confident the current leadership at the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ is able to deliver a credible and transparent election in 2026.