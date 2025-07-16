IN HIS DEATH, MUHAMMADU BUHARI ASKED FOR FORGIVENESS, WHILE PRESIDENT LUNGU CLAIMING SAINTHOOD AND PROSECUTING OTHERS FOR THE WRONGS THEY DID TO HIM, ACCORDING TO HIS FAMILY- Tayali

CHILUFYA TAYALI writes:

IN HIS DEATH, MUHAMMADU BUHARI ASKED FOR FORGIVENESS, WHILE PRESIDENT LUNGU CLAIMING SAINTHOOD AND PROSECUTING OTHERS FOR THE WRONGS THEY DID TO HIM, ACCORDING TO HIS FAMILY.



=================

“Aisha Buhari, wife of the late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed his final wish: a public request for forgiveness from Nigerians.





Buhari had repeatedly told his wife that he was “only human, capable of both good and mistakes” and asked her to convey this message if he passed before her.





Aisha Buhari tearfully appealed to the nation, asking Nigerians to forgive her late husband before his burial.



May Allah SWT forgive him and shower His mercy on him.”





If there is anything that is mine that his leadership and mentorship hasn’t fulfilled or deprived me of; I have forgiven him and I also extend his request to all humbling Nigerians to please do the same.





Don’t forget we are all mortal and also leaders at one level, time or the other, and ‘d have surely made a mistake knowingly or unknowingly and we surely would have made mistakes and would want Allah to forgive us at least.





Please find a space in humility to forgive Baba🧎



May Allah SWT forgive us all.