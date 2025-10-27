By Laura Miti

In the recent long list of I-want-to-be-President announcements, Mr. Wilah Mudolo’s took the trophy for most bizarre.





Goodness, that was a most bewildering performance! It had all the out-of-the-blue randomness of a whirlwind.





I mean, surely, before he hit us over the head with a forwards and backwards recital of our problems – real and decidedly made up – with attendant legless solutions, he could have introduced himself to us.





A simple – my name is, and this is how I find myself performing for you, on Independence Day.





Then, I can’t be the only one who found that the way he spoke added to his weirdness. That Bemba is far less than perfect, made worse by a third language user accent.





The English too was hmmm 樂. Sounded deeply un-Zambian mwe.



Ndipo kuli kantu. Kwasala che Taliban.