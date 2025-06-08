In the Silence of Death, a Chorus of Confusion



By : Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



When a leader passes, a nation turns to order, to structure, to protocol, to grief made bearable by clarity.





But as Zambia mourns the passing of its sixth Republican President, the late Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, what has instead emerged is a strange theatre of voices. Some loud, some emotional, some contradictory.





In a moment that demands unity and dignity, we are left asking ; who truly speaks for the Lungu family?



The confusion began soon after the somber announcement of the former President’s death. As the nation tried to come to terms with the loss, a flurry of public statements began to fill the airwaves and social media.





Tasila Lungu, the daughter of the late President, was among the first to speak. Her grief was understandable, her tone firm,as she sat besides her husband, yet questions arose as she seemed to challenge aspects of the government’s plans, something that was wrong on her side , especially understanding her standing in society.She is a national leader who understands government protocols very well and everyone expected her to behave in a sober way.





Then came Sean Tembo, known more for his political commentary than any familial tie to the deceased. He made passionate declarations, hinting at secrecy and exclusion.



Given Lubinda, once a close ally of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu , also issued statements, painting a picture that often clashed with official reports.





Raphael Nakachinda, ever the controversial figure, added his own version of events with discrediting the current government with regards to the former late President’s health leading to death, at an international level one was not expected to speak like him.





Snr Counsel and constitutional lawyer Makebi Zulu, acting in a quasi-legal role, gave interviews that only further deepened the public’s confusion, claiming to sideline government’s involvement with regards to the Former Late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’ s funeral arrangements and repatriating his remains from South Africa to Zambia.





Each statement, instead of offering clarity, only made things murkier.



Were they official family positions? Were they personal opinions? Were they sanctioned? No one could tell.



Zambia, in its mourning, began to whisper: “How many spokespersons does one family need?”





It is no secret that in death, as in life, politics often looms. But what should have been a unified voice from the family has turned into a chorus of contradiction. And amid this disarray, it’s the people of Zambia who are left bewildered.



The government, for its part, has acted with formality and respect. A national mourning period has been declared.





Entertainment and political activities are suspended, and media houses have adopted solemn programming in tribute. A state funeral committee has been constituted and tasked with overseeing everything from the repatriation of the body to the lying-in-state, and eventual burial at Embassy Park, with full military honors, as is befitting of a former Head of State, very important.





Yet, as these formalities proceed, a shadow remains over the process, cast not by the government, but by the family’s seeming disorganization. And so we wonder, is this chaos a reflection of deeper internal divisions, or just the noise of politics rushing in to fill the silence of loss?





This is not the legacy Edgar Lungu deserved.



This moment, more than ever, demands dignity, coordination, and respect, not only for the late President but for the grieving nation. Zambians are not looking for drama. They are looking for closure, for inspiration, and for a reason to reflect on the values of service and leadership.





As the country awaits the final farewell, the call is simple but urgent, let there be one voice. Let there be unity. Let there be peace.



May President Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest well.