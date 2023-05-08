IN THE SPIRIT OF FAIR PLAY: Copper Queens Stars Must Undergo A Compulsory Doping Test Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup Outing- Augustine Mukoka

By Augustine Mukoka



IN THE SPIRIT OF FAIR PLAY: Copper Queens Stars Must Undergo A Compulsory Doping Test Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup Outing

Mandatory MRI is to under-17 as Compulsory Doping Tests should be to Zambia’s Copper Queens, a Grade 7 Special Paper 2 question I wrote some 29 years ago would have read.

Let me not bore you too soon.

Why would I introduce a write up with a Special Paper 2 question of three decades ago?

The answer is simple; age-cheating, like the use of enhancing performance drugs, is prohibited in sport, football to be particular.

So what?

Well, I am drawn to this analogy by the apology published on the FAZ Facebook page quoting the national broadcaster ZNBC yesterday.

The report announces that Copper Queens star had apologized to the country for her alleged misconduct during a national team outing to South Korea less than four weeks ago.

According to the report, Xiomara has come to FAZ and Zambians in general with a contrite heart.

She has atoned for her misdeeds and therefore seeks a second chance.

And that second chance is possibly to be considered in the World Cup bound team.

I hold nothing against Xiomara and if her performance and conduct warrants her a place, so be it.

But we have to be sincere in our approach to making amends.

In the ZNBC report, a paragraph is buried in the closing section claiming her misconduct had nothing to do with drug use.

Well, those that follow football are aware that I am the one who published a report containing allegations that Xiomara was expelled from camp for smoking marijuana (chamba).

Three weeks later, Xiomara is refuting the allegation and FAZ is indirectly disputing my article.

I actually like such jokes especially when characters are being economical with the truth.

Lies have short legs.

And there is a way we can prove who is telling the truth between FAZ, Xiomara and myself.

There are actually reports three players Ochumba Oseka, Mary Wilomba and Hazel Nali were also doped in Korea (I just didn’t want to delve into this issue for obvious reasons).

Now that we are going to the World Cup, I challenge FAZ to conduct a mandatory doping test for the Copper Queens.

Chamba (marijuana) is a prohibited substance in sport because it gives some athletes undue performance advantage.

If players can be subjected to MRI as a condition to eliminate age-cheating, why can’t doping which is conducted at the World Cup and other international tournaments be a condition?

If we have men of integrity at FAZ, a doping test will be the way to go to prove the Korea debacle.

I recommend a hair sample doping test in place of a urine sample test because it has, according to experts, a more accurate result over a longer duration.

If the results for Xiomara are negative for marijuana, I will render an unreserved apology and atone for publishing what they are whispering in their corners was a falsity about the Korea incident.

Meanwhile, all Copper Queens must undergo doping tests before the World Cup in New Zealand/Australia.

Who goes first? Skipper?

Happy Sabbath