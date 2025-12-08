In this powerful address  Hon. Raphael Nakachinda  unveils The Three Portraits of Patriotic Leadership

In this powerful address, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF), unveils The Three Portraits of Patriotic Leadership.





From President Michael Chilufya Sata’s grassroots vision, to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s humble and principled defense of national values, and finally, to the Leadership Charter of TRUST — this presentation is a call to rebuild, unite, and restore Zambia’s future.





The message is clear: Zambia needs leaders who are Transparent, Responsible, Unifying, Servant-hearted, and Transformational. This is not just about history. It is about the destiny of our nation, the soul of our democracy, and the power of our people.





 Watch as Hon. Nakachinda speaks directly to the nation and the grassroots, affirming that the Patriotic Front is not just a party, but a movement.





 Key Themes:

• Michael Chilufya Sata – The Founder and Builder of a Movement

• Edgar Chagwa Lungu – The Humble Defender of Faith and Values

• TRUST – A Leadership Test for the Next PF, Tonse Alliance, and National Leader





 If you believe in Zambia’s future, in unity, in service, and in leadership built on values, this message is for you