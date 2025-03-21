INCLUSION OF YOUTHS IN DECISION MAKING DOESN’T REQUIRE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT, INSISTS SP



Lusaka… Thursday March 20, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) Deputy National Youth Spokesperson, Sconel Lusambo, has challenged the UPND to explain why President Hakainde Hichilema has never appointed a youth to his Cabinet, despite the party’s claims of prioritizing young people.





Mr Lusambo wondered why President Hichilema has not prioritized youths in his constitutional authority to nominate Members of Parliament, thereafter, making them Cabinet ministers.



Meanwhile, Lusambo has argued that Article 259 of the Zambian Constitution grants the President authority to ensure representation of youth, women, and persons with disabilities in key decision-making roles through his appointments, yet he had failed to exercise this power in any meaningful way.





According to Lusambo, the President’s actions since assuming office contradict his stated commitment to inclusion.



He pointed out that despite having the ability to appoint marginalized groups to positions of influence—including Cabinet and other executive roles—President Hichilema had instead favored traditional political elites.





This, he claimed, demonstrated a lack of genuine commitment to inclusive governance.



Further criticism was directed at the government’s failure to establish and operationalize the Gender Equity and Equality Commission, a constitutional body designed to promote equal representation.





Mr Lusambo noted that if the administration were truly dedicated to gender equality, setting up the Commission would have been a priority rather than being left in limbo.



Speaking in response to a UPND sympathizer, Lusambo urged the ruling party to amend its party constitution to ensure the inclusion of youths in key leadership positions.





He further explained that young people in Zambia are currently facing numerous challenges, adding that amending the national constitution would take time as it requires the involvement of all citizens.



He emphasized that the Republican constitution is a document meant for the entire nation, not just for the ruling party.





Mr. Lusambo also highlighted that the Socialist Party has consistently prioritized youth representation, both within its internal structures and in electoral contests, where a significant number of candidates have been young people.





He called on Zambians to support the Socialist Party, stating that it remains the only true hope for the youth.



He made these remarks during an appearance on KBN TV’s Lunchtime Chat.