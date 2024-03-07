INDECENT SOCIALISM: Practice Politics Of Decency – M’membe Schooled

Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has been advised to refrain from making statements solely to gain political mileage through the media.

The opposition leader has been schooled on practicing issue-based politics if Zambians are to take him seriously as an alternative.

In recent weeks, Dr M’membe has issued statements in the media ranging from giving fake mealie meal prices in Milenge District, where he claimed the country’s staple food was fetching as high as K850 for a 25kg bag—prices which the local leadership in the said regions dismissed as untrue—to claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government did not care for the plight of traders at the demolished Munyaule market in Lusaka.

Reacting to Dr M’membe’s current political style, UPND Deputy Media Director Cheelo Katambo said it was unfortunate that the Zambian people were being subjected to mediocre politics at the expense of development.

“It is not true that Munyaule market traders have been left on the streets as claimed by Dr M’membe and it is also not true that the traders were not given notice to vacate. That fact is that they were given notice and the period expired,” he explained.

“The correct position is that the traders from Munyaule market have either been moved to Simon Mwewa Lane or City Market as alternatives because we want to build a modern market at Munyaule with proper sanitary and other trading facilities.”

Katambo said it is, therefore, untruthful and wrong for Dr M’membe and his group to allege that the UPND and President Hichilema are heartless and left marketeers on the street.

“He should stop telling lies. Let him practice politics of decency because it is not normal for him to continue to gain political mileage through lies. Let him practice issue-based politics. We cannot continue allowing people to trade in unconducive environments. Munyaule market had no sanitary facilities and neither did it have security for our valued traders whose interests are top of our agenda,” he said.

Katambo further said that it is unfortunate that the opposition uses political lenses even in situations that require socio-economic lenses.

“We need proper, modern markets in Lusaka and other places. We cannot continue to have our traders do business in such places. Also, marketeers should understand that this government wants traders to conduct their businesses in proper markets. They should not entertain such politicians because they don’t come with good motives. Let us not use politics when dealing with people’s health and the economy,” Katambo emphasized.

He challenged the opposition to be relevant; observing that currently, there is no meaningful opposition in the country.