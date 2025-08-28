India faces the prospect of being banned from world football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) warned the country to implement a new football constitution by October 30, 2025, or face suspension.

In a joint letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey (pictured above), FIFA and the AFC expressed “profound concern” over the delay in finalizing and adopting the new constitution, which has been pending in India’s Supreme Court since 2017.

“Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision,” the letter stated, calling the directive “binding and requiring immediate compliance to safeguard [AIFF’s] rights as a member of FIFA and the AFC.”

If imposed, the suspension would bar India’s national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions. It would also deepen an already growing crisis in Indian football, where the top-flight Indian Super League (ISL) is facing uncertainty over its future.

The ISL, typically played between September and April, has yet to start this season due to disputes between the AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited. Their rights agreement expires on December 8, 2025, with no renewal plan in place. Thousands of players and staff are at risk of losing their jobs.

India was previously suspended by FIFA in August 2022 for third-party interference after the Supreme Court appointed a committee of administrators to oversee AIFF operations. The ban was lifted days later, allowing Chaubey to be elected as president.

The crisis has prompted FIFPRO Asia/Oceania, the players’ union, to raise concerns with FIFA regarding player welfare and the long-term stability of Indian football.